In zoning terms, a hardship refers to the land itself, and not to the personal circumstances of the applicant or owner. Hardship means the showing of hardship such that a variance can be granted. The following are examples of grounds for granting a variance due to topography of the land, peculiar site conditions, or unnecessary hardship from strict application of the ordinance:
- That the particular physical surroundings, shape or topographical condition of the specific property involved would bring particular hardship upon the owner (not just a mere inconvenience), if the strict letter of the zoning regulation were to be carried out;
- That the conditions upon which the petition for variance relates would not be applicable generally to other property within the same zoning district;
- That the purpose of the variance is not based exclusively upon a desire to make more money out of the property;
- That the alleged difficulty or particular hardship has not been created by any person presently having an interest in the property or by the applicant;
- That the granting of the variance will not be detrimental to the public welfare or injurious to other property or improvements in the neighborhood in which the property is located;
- That the proposed variance will not:
◆ Impair an adequate supply of light and air to adjacent property;
◆ Substantially increase the hazard from fire or other dangers to said property or adjacent property;
◆ Otherwise impair the public health, safety, comfort, morals or general welfare of the inhabitants of the Town/City;
◆ Diminish or impair property values within the neighborhood;
◆ Unduly increase traffic congestion in the public streets and highways;
◆ Create a nuisance; or
◆ Result in an increase in public expenditures.
That the variance requesting is the minimum variance that will make possible the reasonable use of the land, building or structure.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
