It was with no small amount of dismay that I read the letter from Donna Gorman in Saturday’s Westerly Sun. In the face of clear and factual information and recommendations from the experts in infectious diseases that we have all heard, Ms. Gorman continues to promote advice and ideas about the virus and how to fight it that are discredited and false. But the statement that most caught my attention was, “Accept the risk of dying or you’re never going to live.” The fact that she must leave herself open to dying in order for life to have meaning for her is extraordinarily saddening.
I realize that if Ms. Gorman wants to die, there is little I can say to dissuade her, although I would point out that there are better ways to do it than to drown in your own secretions while ill with COVID-19 in an ICU attached to a ventilator without any family present for support. She fails to realize how easily she can transmit the virus to others without being symptomatic herself. I wonder if her family and friends, especially her parents, grandparents and others with high risk factors, share her feelings about dying.
What is most distressing though is her lack of any feeling of responsibility for the health and lives of the many people she can infect with the virus because of her refusal to wear a mask and take basic health precautions. These people will never even have a chance to agree that they would rather risk dying than go on living.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.