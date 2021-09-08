America faces one of the most dangerous tyrannies in its history. It is killing people. It is doing extraordinary damage to our economy, businesses, families, the education of our children, and our social lives. It is the tyranny of COVID-19.
Patriotic Americans can fight and defeat this tyranny by getting vaccinated and wearing masks until we achieve victory together.
People who want America and the Biden presidency to fail are spreading infectious falsehoods on social media to mislead the American people into failing to fight the COVID tyranny. They are pro-COVID and pro-death, and enemies of the American people. People, speak up and stop the madness.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
