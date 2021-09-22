Donna Gorman’s letter of Sept. 17 begins by saying she was challenged to cite reliable sources. She says there aren’t any “long-term” sources and then says “[I] think for myself,” which is the same as admitting she’s making it up. She then continues with plenty of feeling and exaggeration, longing for a world full of rainbows and butterflies where fear is unnecessary. She has no logically persuasive arguments.
In the face of a clear and present danger, fear is appropriate. In the face of a pandemic which has claimed over 600,000 lives, for which the daily death toll is equivalent to Omaha Beach, fear and even extreme precautions are appropriate.
Yes, I live in fear. But what I fear mostly is the type of misinformation spread by Ms. Gorman. Experts who have devoted their lives to studying epidemics say the virus could have been vanquished months ago, but the vaccine and very simple precautions have been ignored by too many people.
Misinformation kills.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
