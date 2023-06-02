Until May 25, the Clean Water Act of 1972 protected wetlands adjacent to or connected to navigable waterways in any way, including by underground aquifer. On May 25, the Supreme Court gutted the longstanding law with a 5 to 4 decision, written by rightwing Justice Alito, that wetlands are only protected if their water flows on the surface to such a waterway. Consequently, for example, a wetland adjacent to the Mississippi River, separated by a levee, is no longer protected.
Conservative Justice Kavanaugh disputed Alito’s reading of the statute, noting that since 1977, when the Clean Water Act was amended to include adjacent wetlands, eight consecutive Republican and Democratic presidential administrations have interpreted the law to cover wetlands that the court has now excluded. He added this will have “significant repercussions for water quality and flood control throughout the United States.”
Justice Kagan wrote, “[T}he Court substitutes its own ideas about policymaking for Congress’s. The Court will not allow the Clean Water Act to work as Congress instructed. The Court, rather than Congress, will decide how much regulation is too much.”
When rightwing Republican Supreme Court Justices upend longstanding law, it harms the rule of law and the credibility of the court. It is not surprising that only 25% of the American people have confidence in the Supreme Court — the lowest percentage in American history.
Besides providing extraordinarily productive wildlife habitat, wetlands provide essential services by recharging drinking water aquifers and soaking up flood waters at enormous savings to taxpayers. If you want these free services, don’t vote for Republicans who appoint and confirm right-wing judges.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
