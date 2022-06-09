On Wednesday morning, The Sun ran an article on the recently completed Route 1 Corridor Survey (“Survey shows a desire for department, grocery stores along Route 1,” June 8). It’s factually accurate and, for the most part, quite useful. I’d like to clarify two points.
First, the headline and the first paragraph emphasize respondents calling for more upscale groceries, restaurants and the like. They did. But this is a sub-observation, at most. Our key takeaways are that the survey includes a representative sample of Westerly residents and other users of the Route 1 Corridor and that the key areas of focus include: a desire to improve the aesthetics, in all forms, across the corridor, doing something about empty parking lots, strip-malls and early ’70s building designs, reduce the confusion and visual clutter of signage, lessen the challenge of egress, ingress and navigation issues with businesses and with traffic flows, especially on the western end of Franklin. There IS a preference for more up-scale versions of the businesses and services currently available, but as an exchange that counselor Cioffi initiated showed, this may be aspirational, it’s “what we want.” It’s unclear that owners of these businesses view Westerly as a near-term investment opportunity. Westerly needs to establish to these companies that we are a viable location.
Second clarification: the article accurately reports that I am a member of the Zoning Board of Review. However, this is irrelevant and misleading. The Zoning Board has nothing to do with the Route 1 Corridor study or the survey. The Zoning Board is a referee, pure and simple, of dimensional and special-use variance requests. It makes NO policies or plans. I was presenting as vice chairman of Westerly’s EDC, and, along with the stylish and avuncular Ralph Abruzzese, the author of the 2021 EDC study that led to this current work.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
The writer is vice chairman of the Westerly Economic Development Commission.
