The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade. In the same week, it has nullified a law restricting where you can openly carry a gun.
Does anybody see or understand their thinking? Especially after 19 children were just slaughtered in Uvalde, Texas. It seems the unborn have more rights than our living children. Those who favor the ruling keep repeating a few lies, notably that abortions are done right up to nine months for no reason. And those who run on that platform stop laws that help feed children whose parents are so poor they must choose between food and rent. They veto bills that will help the poor with housing. They veto any bill really that is beneficial to the many working poor. They veto gun laws. Do they want it to be like the wild west with everyone packing and killing at will? If the Second Amendment protects those who carry, what about my rights?
The country is moving back to a hateful time. I am almost 80 and am sad my great-grandson has to grow up in this hateful climate. All I can do is my best to fight for the rights of others and pray. We all must fight the hate and help promote justice for all, as the highest court in the nation does not appear to care.
Joanne Moffat
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.