“If you ask people to come boots on the ground, you prevent participation from people who are not in Westerly.” These were the words of Westerly Town Council President Sharon Ahern. Reducing the length of meetings is the goal of another councilor, Suzanne Giorno. Councilor Chris Duhamel says requiring in-person participation would “make for a better meeting.”
Apparently, none of these elected officials cares about participation in town government by the elderly, shut-ins, people who travel for work, and others who simply cannot make it to Town Council or School Committee meetings but who want to take part in the process. I’m certain our School Committee “leadership” concurs. These officials don’t feel it necessary for people to vote in person, but feel mandatory attendance at meetings is a necessary prerequisite for meeting participation.
The word “open” in the Open Meetings Act means something. The act says nothing about the residing town or state of one who requests to speak. That Ms. Ahern wishes only people from Westerly be allowed to address her is of no consequence, whatsoever. That Ms. Giorno apparently has better things to do than to listen to fellow citizens is not good to hear. Mr. Duhamel’s definition of what constitutes a “better meeting” is purely subjective. These are people we, for some reason, elected to represent US.
Both the School Committee and Town Council have made it abundantly clear that their collective goal is to silence those of us who question them in any way. Controlling who can speak and on what topic they may speak, burying non-agenda Open Forum near the end of the meeting, along with the rudeness shown to speakers with whom members disagree, and now the denial of citizens to participate in town government by some bogus executive order is all the citizens of Westerly need to know: We don’t matter unless we bend the knee and kiss your collective posteriors.
Trust me, I am exploring every legal option here. If it somehow turns out that what is being done to us is legal, then we will do what we need to do to get things changed. At the very least, we have been shown that our opinions, if different than those of our elected officials, are not welcome. If you are old, and can’t get to a meeting, you don’t matter. If you are sick and can’t make it? Too bad. If you are in another part of the country, working to put food on the table for your family? Kiss off, pal. No Zoom for you!
We will not take this abuse and violation of our First Amendment rights lying down. We are taking back our schools, and we are taking back our town. This is, yet again, an example of the dirty, filthy, “Westerly Way,” and I hope every citizen in Westerly remembers this when November rolls around. If not, this town will be unrecognizable very, very soon.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.