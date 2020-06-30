On June 28, The Westerly Sun informed readers that the Westerly Town Council was again going to discuss asking the voters to eliminate term limits for the town council. Westerly voters have twice voted overwhelmingly for term limits for the town council members. The first time, in 2016, was in response to a question from the Charter Revision Commission, and the second time when the town council members sought to abolish them in October 2018.
I find it interesting that suddenly the town councilors are concerned about “institutional memory” being lost, if in the future term limits result in a totally new town council possibly comprised of people without any town government experience. The possibility of institutional memory loss was thoroughly addressed in the Charter Commission report of 2016 (on the town website) and again in testimony by charter commission members in 2016 and in 2018. I and other commission members believe a complete turnover of town council members, which is possible with 2-year terms and a 2-term limit, will result in the loss of institutional memory which could seriously impact the governmental processes of the towns.
But the solution is easy! Change the town council members’ terms to four years, which is what the Charter Commission recommended. This change would mean the town council would have the same rules as the School Committee members.
The question on the ballot should be about changing the town council term to four years with a two-term limit. I suggest the following wording for a referendum question: “The town council should consist of seven members elected at large to serve a term of four years and until each one’s successor is elected and qualified. Members shall be elected in staggered fashion and no member shall serve more than two consecutive terms.”
If the town councilors persist, and again ask for a third time to abolish term limits for themselves, the wise Westerly voters will again vote resoundingly “NO.”
Nina Rossomando
Westerly
The writer was a member of the 2016 Charter Revision Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.