Do we want change or the status quo in the town of Richmond? John DiSalvo, a union official from a local industry, spoke boldly for change at the previous council meeting. He voted Republican in the last election and said he expected to get what he voted for, not a flip-flopper or a Democrat. “I don’t need bait-and-switch stuff. And the people where I work are taking notice of how Republicans vote.”
The Republicans promised change and to push for new businesses to ease the tax burden, resulting in our party sweeping four out of five council seats. Eight months in, only Councilor Sheehan and I appear committed to the change we promised.
When the council was brought recommendations by the town planner adding more regulations to businesses (APOD amendments) I urged caution, citing facts from an EPA report on how they could potentially hinder development. Councilor Trimmer dismissed the cautions after demonstrating he had no understanding of the issues the report raised. Three avoided discussion and simply praised the work of the Planning Board.
In direct contrast, the same three councilors dismissed the work of the Economic Development Committee, ignored their excellent recommendations, even removing previously earmarked ARPA funds, at no cost to the taxpayer, to help promote economic development.
When I cited Richmond had the second-highest tax burden in the state, I was criticized for “spreading mistruths” but substantiated my assertion by providing copies of the 2022 RIPEC report.
Conversely, when Councilor Nassaney claimed that major commercial landowners were waiting for the APOD amendments “with bated breath” (collaborated by the town planner, administrator and solicitor) “so they could develop their land” and I revealed, after meeting with major landowners, that it was absolutely untrue, no explanation could be offered. When Councilor Sheehan complained she felt she was deceived, the town planner simply replied, “I’m sorry you feel that way.”
When Nassaney asked the town planner whether the proposed APOD amendments would have a good or bad effect on one of the largest landowners, the town planner simply said he didn’t want to discuss it, because that wasn’t what it was about, contradicting the prior claim the landowners wanted it so they could develop their land!
Nevertheless, three councilors voted for the APOD amendments! Three councilors voted against economic development initiatives! Three councilors don’t seem to hear when taxpayers tell their personal stories of financial difficulty. Three councilors resent when I talk about our burdensome taxes and our increased municipal spending as evidence that we must change the status quo.
It is entirely possible, with vision and commitment, to lower our tax burden, preserve our rural character, and improve both the beauty and development of our small business center. But it will not happen without critical thinking, a close examination of and a willingness to challenge the status quo. I will not back down from boldly working toward this end. I meant it when I signed that letter saying, “We mean business, not business as usual.”
Michael Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
