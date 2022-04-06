The idiom “drinking their own Kool-Aid” refers to the unquestioned consumption and swallowing of an idea without critical thought. In the case of the proposal to abolish Town Council term limits, the idiom refers to a person(s) that will continue to believe in a fabricated idea due to the expectation of a favorable outcome. When leaders don’t perform their due diligence in getting the facts right, they run the risk of violating the most fundamental ethical principle of all: Do No Harm.
At the Town Council meeting conducted on March 28, we heard from three councilors who continue to believe in abolishing term limits at the expense of ethical principles. The three councilors persisted in citing phone calls and personal contacts that they received supporting the abolishment of term limits. These assertions beg the question, where are the valid metrics that support these contacts? In place of valid metrics, we have only the word of the three councilors. How many residents have shown up at Town Council meetings to voice their support for the abolishment of term limits? Where is the 500- to 600-name petition demanding the abolishment of term limits? Where are the letters to the editor supporting the abolishment of term limits?
During the meeting on the 28th it was pointed out that members of Congress are not subject to term limits. This specious argument failed to point out that in the 1990s, more than 20 states term-limited their members of Congress. However, in U.S. Term Limits v Thornton (1995) the Supreme Court ruled that imposing term limits on members of Congress must involve an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Regarding the loss of experience if term limits are abolished, this contention is offered without an explanation or definition of precisely what experience will be lost. Given that all councilors receive on-the-job training that is procedurally based, the potential loss of experience is overstated.
In lieu of a referendum in May the council is now proposing to place the matter of term limits on the November general election ballot. The council’s proposal confirms that it is the council alone that is determined to see the end of term limits. Since the Town Charter is due for review in 2023, placing the term-limit question on the ballot in November will potentially be revisited again next year. The council could have discontinued its pursuit of the abolishment of term limits but, chose instead to exhibit its determination to have its own way.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
