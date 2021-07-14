This letter is directed at Mr. Caswell Cooke, Town Council member, in response to his comments regarding the proposed short term rental ordinance.
Mr. Cooke:
I found your comments Monday night completely misguided. The ordinance is not directed at tourists visiting Westerly. This is not about “bad attitudes” you believe all Westerly residents have toward tourists. Rather, this ordinance is directed at homeowners who rent out these homes with no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the surrounding full-time residents. It is about taking responsibility and accountability for the tenants they allow to take over these properties with absolutely no rules! And even though the police are called multiple times to the property to warn the tenants of their disruptive and at times illegal activity, there is no consequence to the homeowner. In fact, in our once quiet neighborhood, the homeowner has not only told the police but all the surrounding residents he doesn’t care about the neighbors and can rent to whomever he wants and that there are no laws against it. This is the same homeowner who advertises for events to be held at his rental property with as many as 25 attendees! This has become a town wide problem. We demand as taxpayers that this be addressed immediately as we have all suffered enough from these negligent homeowners.
I believe you missed the point stated very clearly by Diane Bowdy and Michael Crandall. It’s time to take action and leave out the politics.
Betty Gencarella
Westerly
