When Edward Everett Hale, author of “The Man without a Country” and our one-time neighbor in Matunuck, was asked if as chaplain to the U.S. Senate he prayed for the senators, he is said to have replied, “No, I look at the senators and pray for the country.”
Coming up with an invocation appropriate for any First Amendment body is by definition a dilemma: chaplains as individuals are free to speak from their own convictions and in the name of whatever god(s) they follow, but when speaking at the invitation of a secular governmental body the chaplain needs to be careful not to represent faith as policy.
Town Council member Lowther struck a happy medium, I think, as the first verse of his invocation is more specifically a “prayer of thanksgiving” and acknowledges generally the “faith” that has led us all forward since those dark days of Reconstruction. Of course, those familiar with James Weldon Johnson’s entire poem from 1904 would recall the last verse, which is more specifically an invocation:
God of our weary years,
God of our silent tears,
Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;
Thou who has by Thy might
Led us into the light,
Keep us forever in the path, we pray.
Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee,
our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee;
Shadowed beneath Thy hand,
May we forever stand,
True to our God,
True to our native land.
Like Francis Scott Key’s “Star-Spangled Banner,” which morphs into a prayer of thanksgiving only in the last verse, the early verses may be less inappropriate as an official utterance.
I’m also reminded that the founders of the NAACP, a body which has adopted Johnson’s lyric as an anthem, were mostly white people (at least one was a Jewish refugee) in which people of several backgrounds and persuasions came together to defend a race particularly singled out and set apart by our common history. One of the founders was Oswald Garrison Villard, the biographer of John Brown of Harper’s Ferry (who was also white). White troops in the Civil War sang about John Brown’s truth marching on until Julia Ward Howe came up with what she thought was a more dignified set of words in “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” (1862). Howe returned to the specifically evangelical Christian theme of the tune’s pre-John Brown lyrics. The Lord who tramples his way though her early verses is drawn from Revelations rather than the Gospel of John, whose Christ among the lilies doesn’t show up until the last verse.
Of course, “Battle Hymn of the Republic” is a much more rousing song, far easier for most of us to sing than either “Lift Every Voice” or “The Star-Spangled Banner.” But that doesn’t make its sectarian language any more appropriate for a Town Council meeting.
Bob Madison
Westerly
