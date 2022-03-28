On May 3, Westerly will hold a referendum on whether or not to approve several changes to the Westerly Town Charter. One of the changes is to eliminate existing Town Council term limits of two consecutive two-year terms and all councilors being elected every two years. These limits would be replaced with two consecutive four-year terms and staggered elections (where four councilors are elected one November and the remaining three are up for election two years later).
A change to the charter establishing the current term limits for the Town Council was recommended by the Advisory Charter Revision Commission in 2016 and was approved overwhelmingly by the voters (78% to 21%). In October 2019, the sitting Town Council forced a referendum to try to eliminate two-year term limits. Voters rejected this attempt to eliminate these term limits (75% to 24%). Now, three years later, Westerly voters are again being asked to eliminate the council’s current term limits.
The proposed changes to the Charter ARE NOT being made by a group of concerned citizens. These proposed changes ARE NOT being made by another Advisory Charter Revision Commission. They are being made by four town councilors who appear to want to be able to run for a third term in November 2022. I suspect that this certain group of councilors does not understand or respect the will of the people of Westerly that was shown in previous referendums. (I would be remiss, at this time, if I did not commend Councilors Overton and Cooke for refusing to vote to bring this attempt to abolish current term limits to referendum.)
Why are these four councilors so insistent on holding a referendum in May? A regular election is taking place in November. These proposed charter changes easily could be added to the November ballot. But, in accordance with Rhode Island law, candidates seeking office in November must file their paperwork and obtain signatures in June. So, if the charter change is delayed to the November ballot, it would mean these four individuals could NOT run for re-election in 2022.
And considering our illustrious town solicitor has decreed that if the elimination of term limits is approved by the voters in a May referendum, then the “Fab Four” can file as candidates in June and run in November. (Is anyone really shocked on this decision by the solicitor?)
What is most disgusting about this self-serving attempt to eliminate current term limits is the cost to the Town of Westerly. The Westerly Board of Canvassers has estimated that it will cost the voters $14,181 to conduct this referendum. $14,181! On a ballot initiative that helps only four individuals? Unacceptable! That is a lot of money that the town could use on other badly needed initiatives that would benefit the entire town.
The four councilors have given many reasons why this charter change is essential to the town. These reasons are not true, and I will debunk them in future Letters to the Editor. Right now the citizens of Westerly need to focus on the obscene cost of this referendum. In my opinion these four councilors should be forced to repay the town for the cost of the referendum out of their personal funds. Of course, this will not happen, but a man can hope.
Do not reward these four individuals for squandering the town’s money. Vote “No” to eliminate the current term limits in the charter.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.