Dear Westerly Town Council: Please reject the changes to the Westerly Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinances proposed by Winnapaug Golf Course owner Nicholas Scola and his lawyers — Attorney Tom Ligouri and Attorney Michael Kelly.
The owners of the Winnapaug Golf Course are seeking sweeping changes that will have a catastrophic effect on the environment, community and town. The proposed changes represent a considerable expansion of accessory uses by allowing lodging and workforce housing with kitchen facilities, “mixed use development” and low-income housing to ensure the “continued vitality” of his property.
Mr. Scola’s proposed changes are grossly inconsistent with the goals and aspirations of the Comprehensive Community Plan, Future Land Use Map and Commercial Recreation zoning district. In addition, they fail to protect and address the long-term preservation of open space and recreational uses that are dependent upon the financial viability of golf courses as a principal use.
It is my hope that the Westerly Town Council will ensure safeguards, such as conservation restrictions, open space requirements and development guidelines, to adequately protect our open spaces and our most precious resource of undeveloped land.
Please submit this letter as a matter of public record and please help us Keep Westerly Green.
Stephen Pasterchick
Westerly
