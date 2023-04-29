Regarding the Westerly Town Council’s resolution advocating both the repeal of the 2022 Rhode Island gun legislation and opposition to the several gun laws recently introduced into the Rhode Island General Assembly: REALLY!?! Are there not enough important Westerly issues for the Town Council to address? Did our council forget that Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton and South Kingstown have very competent state legislators?
As reported in The Westerly Sun, Mr. Overton stated that the proposed legislation is both confusing and a hardship for law-abiding gun owners. What is confusing about a law that specifically states ammunition limits for rifles and shotguns? What is the hardship in requiring several safety measures including safe storage of weapons?
Kudos to Joy Cordio for recognizing that common-sense gun laws are needed, and to William Aiello for refusing to vote for approval of the council’s resolution without having read the proposed state legislation. He also stated that he had not been supplied with copies of the bills. If he had not received copies, had the other three councilors who voted with Mr. Overton received copies of the bills and had they read them? ‘
Lastly, if you own guns to protect your home and you have not disabled the intruder with 10 rifle shots or six shotgun blasts, you should have called 911. If you are a hunter and you have missed the deer with 10 rifle shots, or missed the duck six times with your shotgun, you should find a new sport.
John Conti
Westerly
