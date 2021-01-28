“We, the unwilling, led by the unknowing….”
— Konstantin Jirecek
The special meeting that was conducted by the Westerly Town Council on Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, was a study in incoherency. The hearing on the 2020-40 Comprehensive Town Plan began with every member of the council stating that they did not know the meaning of the term Form Based Code. Some council members admitted that they never heard the term before that evening. During the hearing, several council members went online to look up the meaning of the term Form Based Code. Before long, it became painfully obvious that the Westerly Town Council was unaware of the fact that the sweeping 2020-40 Comprehensive Town Plan is based on the Form Based Code concept. The Westerly Town Council was about to adopt a Comp Plan of which no member of the council had any idea of what Form Based Code meant let alone any understanding of its impact or consequences. For over three hours the council discussed a topic of which they admittedly knew nothing about. Because of the late hour, the council voted to adopt a Comprehensive Plan, when the content, intent, and far-reaching implications of the plan not only remained a mystery but an enigma. With a unanimous affirmative vote, the Westerly Town Council adopted the 2020-40 Town of Westerly Comprehensive Plan. By adopting the Plan, the Westerly Town Council completely changed the future direction of zoning in the Town of Westerly from use-based to form-based zoning.
“If you don’t know where you are going, any road will get you there.”
— Lewis Carroll
Jim Angelo
Westerly
