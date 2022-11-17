I would like to know why this Westerly Town Council is going out now and just handing out the money from the governmentt for everything. Why didn't they use some of that for the sewage treatment plant? $500,000 for a study at Margin Street Marina ?
Well folksk you know and I know if some of them run again, they will be touting how they funded things with free money.
Tom Nall
Westerly
