2020 should not be remembered just for the negative impact of COVID. It should be heralded as the year of significant accomplishments for women. Nationally, we have elected our first female vice president, an incredible milestone.
No less impressive, in town, a woman has been elected as the highest vote-getter to the Westerly Town Council for the second consecutive term. Congratulations to Sharon Ahern on achieving this accomplishment not once, but twice.
Clearly qualified and having earned the confidence of the Westerly voters, the other councilors should feel pride when electing her as the next president of the Westerly Town Council.
Wendy Carr
Westerly
