I have considerable admiration and respect for our hard-working Town Councilors. However, at this past Monday’s meeting, I believe that they slipped their moorings, both in general and in particular, based upon the reporting of that meeting in The Westerly Sun. Grandiosity seems to have overcome them.
In general, it is not the councilors’ place to speak out on pending state legislation. We, the citizens of the town, have elected representatives to do that. This is elementary civics.
In particular, the grandly worded resolution on pending Rhode Island gun legislation sounds knowledgeable but it is simply wrong. To imply that our founding fathers would approve of school children, parents and the general public carrying any sort of weapons on public school property in this time of rampant gun violence is just plain nuts.
As for the Second Amendment, when I graduated from law school, the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States had no real content; no cases were decided which protected particular actions. More recently, the Supreme Court has breathed life into it. What is now protected by the Second Amendment is still very much in doubt, and interested members of the public have very different views on the subject, as do legal scholars. It is not for our councilors to speak out as if we, the citizens of Westerly, were united on this matter.
The point which unites my general and particular objections is that we who reside in Westerly are politically diverse. The Town councillors should respect that. They should not issue Town Council resolutions on pending legislation which does not impact Westerly in some unique way.
Phil Fitzpatrick
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.