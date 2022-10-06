After the Town Council meeting of Sept. 27 I heard some people leaving in frustration saying, “This is why I don’t come to these meetings, they don’t listen, I’ll never come again.” This is a pretty wide sentiment from across age ranges in more than just Westerly. But it fits pretty closely with the ongoing sagas related to the historical Town Council and today’s membership.
“I saw how they treated you when you asked them for help, I don’t like getting up in front of people, I’m not good at public speaking, I can’t take that kind of attack.”
The reasons for not even going to a Town Council meeting are many. We have been conditioned to believe that the council doesn’t want us there so they can just rubber-stamp the weekly business of the town and go home. The last several months I’ve watched quite the change in outward sentiment from the council, going from “Huh, there is nobody here to address this issue, you’d think someone would be paying attention,” to “Nope, we’ve made up our minds and you’re a bad person for annoying us.”
The council in the meeting on the third of October had to address an issue with last week’s vote to quickly demolish the Bradford School building. Once again, in their haste, they didn’t advertise it correctly and had to now vote on a funding source. People again got up and spoke against the plans, or lack thereof, and even noted that the town has had communication with the state Historical Preservation Commission asking them to slow down and comply with their requests. This time in a unified response, the council president, Mrs. Ahern, spoke and calmly addressed that the state was being handled by the town solicitor and the vote would go forward. While the solicitor was quiet on the issue this week, it is clear that the town’s position on the building is that it is not historic. I question the logic, but the real conversation should be around where does the town stop? If it can ignore state agencies and do what it wants, then why not continue and run free?
I posted this question to the local historical society in an email yesterday morning: If the town successfully ignores the state board and tears down the accepted and documented historical building at Bradford School, then what is to stop them from tiring of any other town-owned historical building? The Old Town Hall on Union Street has been sitting vacant for decades! The town has previously tried to tear it down. What prevents the council from contracting and starting demolition immediately on that structure?
Many would say that it won’t happen in such a public place. Bradford School has the misfortune of being in Bradford. The vacant Old Town Hall is in downtown and I should note that some very well-connected individuals oversee the Old Town Hall and protect it from such attacks. Too bad some of that protection wouldn’t extend to Bradford.
This is how issues get swept under the rug. This is why people don’t go to Town Council meetings. Last week’s hate-filled response to months of work to organize the Bradford community to save Bradford School was the culmination of decades of disdain and classism.
The new council can pick up where this one left off, or they can work to fix the gap between the greater community and its government. I hope for a stronger dialogue with the new council and more than just the rhetorical back-and-forth, one week at a time, from lectern to dais in the Council Chambers.
Mark Doescher Jr.
Westerly
