On April 12, properly publicized in a technical sense but practically unknown to almost all residents, the Westerly Town Council considered and approved a resolution “in opposition to Rhode Island 2021 Gun Control Legislation.”
The third paragraph of the resolution cites the famous Heller decision, where the U.S. Supreme Court upheld an individual’s right to have a handgun in the home. The resolution says Heller “affirmed an individual’s right to possess firearms, unconnected with service in a militia, for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.” That’s all it says about Heller.
But NOT cited in the resolution, Justice Antonin Scalia’s 2008 majority opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller, overtly says the Second Amendment is “not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” In Heller … the court confirmed the legality of “long-standing prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
The Westerly resolution specifically contests pending Rhode Island legislation that (and I summarize): prohibits firearms on school grounds, repeals local approval of concealed-carry permits, requires access to records on substance abuse and mental health by those approving firearms, requires that all gun purchases come from reputable sellers, all weapons at home be safely stored and tamper-proof, bans large-capacity feeding devices and bans assault weapons.
Some of these laws, in whole or in part, may or may not be problematic. Most of it is expressly permissible in Heller. And, any conflict between the pending Rhode Island legislation and U.S. law is a matter for the courts.
Other cases are cited besides Heller. None are as current as Heller. They may all be correctly cited. But the Heller citation is so cherry-picked that we should all look askance at the completeness and relevance of the staff work behind this resolution.
The Westerly Town Council should rescind the April 12 resolution. Barring that, when and if legislation is approved, then each new law, individually, not in bulk as on April 12, should be re-examined.
In any case, the Town Council should absolutely NOT attempt to declare Westerly a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
