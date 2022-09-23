I’m a Westerly native and homeowner who spends the summers in my hometown. I’m writing to comment on the golf course skirmish and the astonishing process unfolding.
Today we have our elected councilors washing their hands a la Pontius Pilate and turning the controversy over to the sole proponent and a small minority of opponents. The great majority of town residents who voted for these councilors are thus summarily disenfranchised. What? They have no say in the matter?
And the controversy itself is not over a specific defined project, but over the proponent’s (very clever) lawyer’s zoning amendment language through which the proverbial truck can be driven at any subsequent time thereafter. What is an “accessory use”? Leave it undefined, i.e. kick that can down the road. Oh, and let’s not forget his disingenuous statement that other golf courses and yacht clubs can also benefit.
The proponent’s lawyer gives you a good although perhaps unintentional view of his definition. He states that developing 36 of 90 acres qualifies as an “accessory use” and further, that that proportion is in his word a “miniscule” percent. Well, if 40% is miniscule, I’d say this lawyer did not school under Cyrus Morgan in math, or Gertrude Kingsley in English, both of whom are “spinning” as the saying goes. (I reveal my seniority with these two selections.)
Why cannot our council define in specific terms what “accessory use” means, or require a specific site plan from the proponent and vote up or down as to whether it is accessory, or, god forbid, put those specific terms, or that specific site plan, to a public referendum?
George Visgilio
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.