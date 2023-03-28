On March 25, The Sun ran a story titled “Westerly Town Council in no rush to vote on Route 1 study.” That’s correct. I have some clarifications and background.
In the current Comprehensive Plan, as in all such plans, various actions are specified and assigned to the various elements in town government or to volunteer boards like the Economic Development Commission. In Westerly’s current plan is Action ECON 1.2.F, which states “Support the development and implementation of a strategy for commercial corridors that clearly articulate the town’s vision (i.e. NOT overdevelopment) and attracts investors and commercial businesses to these areas (i.e. year round businesses).”
There are over 30 actions assigned to the EDC. We chose to work on five. ECON 1.2.F was one. Ralph Abruzzese and I conducted interviews targeted at Downtown and Route 1 in 2021. Short version, downtown was doing well but Route 1 needed attention. Ralph and I laid out that there were a number of empty lots, underutilized strip malls, and businesses had left without replacement (think Benny’s, Wendy’s, the former Staples lot). All signs of UNDER-development. At the same time citizens and business people are concerned about potential OVER-development. A quick look at zoning ordinances and history supports these concerns IF the local economy improves enough to support it. Surrounding it all, Route 1 is hard to drive, has confusing signs, far too many curb cuts and more. It’s a hodge podge.
The Planning Board agreed and the assessment was presented to the Town Council in September 2021. The Town Council authorized hiring a consultancy that could put some depth behind the observations we’d made, help create a future vision and outline potential actions. This effort was overseen by a joint group of the EDC, the Planning Board, and the town’s Planning Office. The result is the Route One Study that was completed in August 2022.
The Route One Study is not an EDC effort, though our participation is evident. The Town Council authorized the plan. Town staff and members of two boards supervised its development. The plan deals with the current haphazard under-development and ways to guide future development toward town vision and needs. Aesthetics, travel in the corridor, and housing are key elements, not afterthoughts along with infrastructure, economic development and regulation and zoning.
In strategy development, diagnosis (like the Route One Study) is easier than taking action. It is the taking of action task that our new Town Council has. Some are easier to deal with than others. For instance, there are a number of actions toward engaging with RIDOT (Route 1 is a state road, changes must be made by them) to improve the roadway, lights, curb cuts. There is always some controversy but most will agree with getting better there. More difficult, and central to much recent discussion, are the wastewater management challenges of a developing Route 1 Corridor overlaying and abutting the town’s aquifer. Proposing and funding action here is harder. Somewhat.
The Town Council plans to take the time to understand the current conditions, proposed goals and possible actions this spring. Out of that we hope the council will be able to make choices, direct actions, and start the creation of a Route 1 we can all appreciate.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
The writer is a former member of the Westerly Economic Development
Commission.
