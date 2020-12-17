“Much Ado About Nothing” is a comedy by William Shakespeare. The meaning of the play is a lot of trouble or complaining about a small problem.
On display Monday at the Westerly Town Council meeting was an endless expression of the councilors’ collective knowledge, skill, and experience in Parliamentary Procedure, Robert’s Rules notwithstanding. However, the hour-and-a-half-long exercise on the present council’s meeting regarding rules and procedures was high on procedural instruction but woefully short on substance. There was no demonstration of analytical or problem-solving skills involved, only the endless expression of biases, opinions, and self-aggrandizement. It soon became painfully obvious that none of the councilors has ever worked in a corporate environment where such self-serving, non-contributory, and bloviating performances would never be permitted, let alone tolerated. In defense of the proceedings, the council president offered the rationalization that “… democracy is messy.” Thus, the ability to talk, ad nauseum, on any subject while saying nothing constructive is permissible if it is performed in the name of the democratic process.
One positive outcome of Monday’s performance was the assertion that all the councilors dislike in others what they most dislike in themselves. The councilors railed against members of the public wasting time at council meetings by repeating the same testimony over and over by multiple speakers while at the same time engaging in those practices themselves. The councilors’ message was clear: Don’t do what we do, but do what we say.
If anyone is interested, a replay of Monday night’s Town Council meeting is available on the town’s website. WARNING: Watching the replay could cause brain damage.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
