Many of us were appalled when out of the blue the Charlestown Town Council this month put the possible purchase of a beach house on the agenda with no information being provided beforehand, though it is my understanding this subject has been discussed by the council for a year.
I would have thought some preliminary due diligence would have been conducted prior to the July council meeting to provide the public with some facts. None of us would purchase any real estate or specifically this property without due diligence to answer some very basic questions: 1. Does the property have free and clear title? Beach property is notorious for problems. 2. Are the property lines clearly defined? 3. What is the condition of the house? What is the value of the house? Would the house be torn down? If used, for what purpose? All these house questions add costs to the purchase price, but they were not discussed. 4. We are told, in 2009, an unknown buyer offered to buy the house for $2.5 million ($1 million more than the appraised value!). This is very strange, because the supposed offer is a photocopied handwritten note with an illegible signature. What is the name and address of the unknown buyer? Has he been contacted in the last 3 months? Is the $2.5 million offer still valid?
The only fact provided was the council wanted the taxpayers to write a non-refundable check now for the possibility the beach house might be purchased after a public referendum in November. None of us planning to buy a car would walk into a dealership, hand the salesperson a deposit check, and tell them to keep the check even if we didn’t buy a car. But this is exactly what the CCA-controlled town council wanted — the Charlestown taxpayers to write a non-refundable $50,000 check to the Browning family for a beach house that may or may not be purchased by the town. Why? I don’t know; being in a rush to purchase an overpriced property when ill-prepared is definitely not justification.
Every question I have addressed in this commentary should have been addressed by the CCA-controlled council before putting the beach house on the agenda; the results would have been the voters being better informed for the November election. It was a pretty lame excuse voiced by Bonnie Van Slyke saying in effect, “Let the voters weigh in on it at election time.” It’s difficult to weigh in on anything if you are provided no information.
What is very ironic: The CCA-controlled council put the beach house discussion on the agenda, but when it came to a vote they unanimously voted against putting it on the November ballot. If the truth was on CCA’s side, as they claim in their letters to the editor, why did the CCA councilors back down? That’s because CCA knew it hadn’t presented any facts to support the proposal. Hopefully, next time there is a controversial issue, the public will be provided facts, not accusations.
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.