Well folks, it is that time of year again. An event is occurring in Westerly that takes place every two years. This event is as predictable as daffodils blooming each April and the swallows returning to Capistrano each March. What am I talking about? It is late fall and, once again, some members of the newly elected Westerly Town Council already are talking about limiting citizens’ comments at some Town Council meetings.
Several recent articles in The Westerly Sun reported that the council is considering restricting citizens’ comments at council workshops to only those issues listed on the agenda for that meeting. The council’s rationale was that they did not want public comments to take so much time as to impede the council’s ability to accomplish the work of the town without a meeting going late into the evening.
Another rationale for this change is based on the advice of the council’s attorney, the office of William Conley, that to allow citizens to speak on non-agenda items could be a violation of the Rhode Island’s open meetings law. That reasoning is ludicrous! Previous councils have allowed public comments at workshops for years. And now it is in violation of the open meetings law!?! Perhaps the town attorney wants meetings to end earlier so he can get back home to Providence earlier?
In addition, The Westerly Sun reports that council wants citizens who sign a petition that will be considered by the council to select a spokesperson to brief that petition. Like-minded citizens will be asked not to speak and repeat the same comments as the spokesperson when the petition is before the council. I believe these proposed changes to public comments are ill-conceived and limits the ability of the public to address their elected officials in a public forum on issues that the public feels is important.
When are all councilors going to get it? The Town Council is elected by the public and gets paid to listen to the comments of that public. This is a fundamental concept of our system of government. The public should not have to wait several weeks for a regular council meeting to speak on issues it feels are important, because the council believes that long meetings are inconvenient to them.
When a contentious issue is being considered by the council, there should be a large number of citizens who want to express their views. Many people speaking on an issue is the way for the public to stress to the council its opinions on the matter. Twenty people speaking to the Council on an issue has much more impact than one person speaking on that same issue while holding up a petition signed by 19 other people. Most people will sign a petition if asked by a friend. Only someone who is passionate about on an issue will take the time to go to a council meeting and speak. Having sat as a member of both the Town Council and the School Committee, I understand that public comments sometimes can result in a meeting going very long. I understand that it is tiring to sit through a five- to six-hour meeting. My response to those councilors who don’t want to do this is, “Suck it up!” If an individual is not willing to sit through public comment and a long meeting, then that individual should not have run for public office.
If the council is worried about long meetings, then Chairperson Ahern should limit the number of times a councilperson can speak on each agenda item. In addition, tell the council they do not have to pontificate on every issue brought up by the public. Listening, not talking, is better.
I know the Town Council wants to have ample time to perform the town’s work correctly. Limiting the amount of time for the public to make comments at a council meeting is not the way to achieve this goal. Limiting the right of the public to address their elected officials never should be an option for time management. I respectfully urge the council not to change the policy for public comments.
Mr. Overton, it is good to see you back on the dais. I am hoping that you will use your common sense and experience to dissuade your fellow Councilors from adopting this ill-considered idea.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
