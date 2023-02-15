This is in response to Brian McDonald’s letter titled “Accessory dwellings could be affordable housing” (Feb. 1) extolling the virtues of accessory dwelling units. His letter struck a positive note with me and here is why.Over the last year I have had a front-row seat at the Westerly Planning Board and Architectural Review Board meetings listening to a developer’s plans to renovate the old Pius X school building — a massive development which would add 48 apartments in two 3-story buildings in the Wilcox Park Historic District.
The proposed development would nearly triple the land density limits established in the Westerly Comprehensive Community Plan.The developer is applying for a Low to Moderate Income option called a “comprehensive permit” which would allow them to bypass the normal checks and approvals usually needed for developments. Rhode Island state law established requirements for towns to have 10% LMI housing and Westerly currently only has about 5%, so they are answering a need.
I left these meetings somewhat troubled both by Westerly’s shortage of affordable housing and the possibility that developers might be able to force overwhelmingly large projects into the middle of historic downtown areas. There must be another way.
Affordable housing is a personal issue because my wife and I have a family member who has been unable to find an affordable rental. We wondered if we could convert our old unused garage into an apartment so our family member could have a separate residence. Fortunately, the town does permit ADUs. In Westerly tenants must be related to the owner, disabled or over 65. However, on June 30, 2022, a change in Rhode Island General Law 45-24 was signed into law negating the requirement for the owner’s familial relationship to the tenant and provides an option to count ADUs as part of a community’s 10% LMI housing requirement. What remains is for RI cities and towns to adopt the recently changed state law into local ordinances.
Westerly’s 2020 Comprehensive Community Plan states that we are short by about 832 LMI residences to meet the 10% state-mandated LMI housing goal. What if Westerly could meet that goal without relying on massive development projects? An AARP study indicates that as many as 30% of homeowners would consider building an ADU. Understandably, not all homeowners would be willing to meet all the LMI housing restrictions and oversight requirements, but imagine if just 10% of Westerly’s 9,000 single-family homeowners added an ADU. This would take us a long way toward our goal and would be a gentle way to increase in-town population density.
Making ADUs more available in Westerly could provide housing for the elderly, disabled, young people just starting out, care-givers, and those displaced due to fires or other crises. It would also reduce our town’s dependency on developers who promise to solve our LMI housing shortfall with large apartment buildings totally out of character with our local area. And yes, our old garage will soon be an ADU.
Ted Rice
Westerly
