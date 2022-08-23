“The easiest decision in the history of decisions.” That’s the tagline in a commercial where the obvious choice is presented as “even easier than” another, ridiculously easy decision.
Rhode Island House District 39 voters have a truly easy decision in the primary election Sept. 13. Whom should you vote for? Here are your choices:
A. Incumbent Republican Justin Price, a Trump supporter who was present at the Jan. 6 rally and blamed the attack on the Capitol on “Antifa.” His decision to run again after this egregiously unpatriotic behavior is shameful. Let’s also not forget that Price voted against protecting abortion rights, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and every gun safety bill brought to the floor.
B. “Independent” candidate Sean Comella. On his website, Comella says he will reinvest in schools. Originally, he stated that teachers must be prevented from “indoctrinating students with anti-American views.” Asked to give specific examples of how teachers are implementing this indoctrination within their classrooms, he did not reply, and instead replaced that statement with “Reserve the rights for parents to teach their children about complex social issues.” Reminder: Parents already have that right. Comella is implying that complex social issues (code for critical race theory etc.) should be off-limits for classroom discussion. In that case, you may as well toss out all history, social studies, and English literature classes. Those courses are rife with complex social issues students might be exposed to, and we wouldn’t want children to learn of anyone else’s ideas besides their parents’.
Now for the “easiest decision in the history of decisions” when it comes to casting your vote on Sept. 13:
C. Megan Cotter, Democratic candidate! Visit her professional and informative website at https://www.megancotterri.com/ to learn of her background and policies. Megan ran against Price in 2020 and lost by a slim margin. She could have given up, but immediately got back in the saddle and started planning her run in 2022. Her efforts redoubled after learning of Price’s anti-American participation in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
As chairwoman of the Exeter Town Democrats, Megan has spearheaded activities to help the community, including blood drives, food drives to benefit RICAN, and yard clean-ups for senior citizens. Megan has a strong interest in protecting the environment, promoting renewable energy, and supporting affordable health care. She advocates for excellent public schools that allow educators to do what they are meant to do — educate.
Megan respects those who may not share her vision or values. As a gifted listener she tries to understand what lies behind others’ opinions and concerns, striving to find commonality. If you have a question, she gets back to you pronto. Megan is focused on improving the lives and respecting the individuality of ALL residents in the district.
Vote for Megan Cotter! To paraphrase the banking commercial, “With no history of insurrection, and no anti-education agenda, is it even a decision? That’s House District 39 reimagined.”
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
