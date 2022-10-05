Good legislative representation comes from a combination of understanding the needs of constituents, navigating those objectives into law, and having the character to use the power granted with care, dignity and honor.
As citizens, this should be the very least we are willing to accept.
Great representation arises when good representation is amplified by dedication to the community, relentless optimism and hope, and a drive to both work together productively and collectively.
Passion is a multiplier and nobody has more passion than Megan Cotter.
Nothing illustrates Megan’s dedication to the community more than her recent reaction to a house fire in Exeter. The tenants lost everything while expecting their first newborn. Megan helped to arrange a baby shower at Cornerstone Pub (Thanks Pete!), raising $2,300 for the couple.
Anyone can make promises. Megan has an undeniable track record of investing in our community.
When Megan found out RICAN had ambitions to extend their food pantry to include personal care, she led the effort to fill the new empty shelves with hundreds of personal care items.
When she saw that some of the seniors in our community were unable to tend to their property, Megan invented an annual spring and fall “community lawn cleanup day” to get the job done. She even convinced a gubernatorial candidate to come down to Exeter and get his hands dirty for the greater good.
Pajama drives for the children in foster care, autism awareness events to help struggling parents and their children, the list goes on and on.
This is not Megan the candidate. This is Megan the person.
Her optimism is contagious and encourages others to do good as well, growing her individual actions into collective efforts. She has more drive, endurance and positivity than almost anyone I know.
As a citizen, Megan is going to continue to work relentlessly for our community, driven to make positive changes to our wonderful region of the state. She is the personification of what we all think of when we envision a “community.” Imagine harnessing all of that goodwill, dedication, and work ethic to employ her also as our District 39 state representative.
If you are looking for representation that has endless passion for the community in addition to a willingness to serve constituents and the character to entrust in the job, Megan Cotter is the one.
Let’s never settle for good. Let’s always elect great.
Jared Graham
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.