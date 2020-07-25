Regarding Jay Lustgarten’s letter of July 23, there was much to respond to, but one egregious mischaracterization must be corrected. He lauds Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York for his response to COVID as opposed to the president’s.
I can’t let that go uncorrected. Gov. Cuomo has blood on his hands. He issued an executive directive in late March ordering nursing homes and adult care facilities in New York to accept coronavirus patients from hospitals. The order disappeared from the state website after 11,000 to 12,000 deaths — six times that of Florida and California and nearly double what the state admits to, according to the New York Post, as of 29 May. He reversed the order on May 10, too late for the thousands who died and their families. Cuomo deserves condemnation not congratulations.
Pam Salimeno
Westerly
