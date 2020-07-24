I just learned a new technical vocabulary: “bytes,” “bits,” “server,” “gigs” ... you get the picture.
There aren’t more things to worry about now than there were in the ’50s, but thanks to social media, it just seems like it. A blogger can write 200 words on the dangers of eating raw cookie dough off a spoon and a million people will repost it on the internet and send it to three family members without knowing whether that blogger finished kindergarten. Ha ha!
Worry and fear are first cousins on the devil’s side. I was scared to accept this “techi” technology. Pictures have replaced words — change is a given.
No matter where we are in this tech journey, we are just visiting. Let’s make the most of every moment, say the best of every person, and see the “positive” in all situations. That’s all we can do!
Gloria S. Birchell
Westerly
