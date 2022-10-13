Susan Cooper is running for reelection to the Charlestown Town Council. I am happy she decided to take another trip through the political obstacle course that is Charlestown. Susan is particularly suited for enduring and overcoming what most candidates would shun — long meetings, contentious debates and misinformed distractions. Susan is quiet-spoken, but when she comments, her analyses are right on the money. Susan does not try to dominate the conversation or outtalk others in the room. She is easy to talk to and listens intently.
In her two years on the council, Susan, a retired attorney, has demonstrated that she can think more deeply and more strategically than many of the people running for council seats in Charlestown. Susan embraces the future of this town through her support of the results of the Community Survey and sees the benefits of listening to the residents. She was instrumental in the adoption of Charlestown’s Comprehensive Plan. She has spearheaded the creation of the Climate Resiliency Commission, which is an advisory body to ensure the town’s safety in the event of catastrophic climate events. She led the effort to establish a lock-box program for the safety of the elderly residents and the disabled in town.
Susan has not shied away from taking risky positions on issues even if it meant possible political attacks. She thinks “outside the box” because so many problems cannot be solved by linear thinking. This is why she does not accept the response that “this is the way it has always been done” or “we need to go back to the old ways” because regressive thinking is stagnating.
Susan has shown that she is a learner first and an adapter to new ways of approaching issues that have dogged this town for many years. She is a breath of fresh air, a thinker, someone who looks to solve problems for the benefit of the town and not just her friends and supporters. But most of all, Susan tries to simplify the work of managing the government. She is not a “throw a bunch of money at the problem” person. She takes the high ground on issues. She sees all residents of this town as equals, not graded on how long they have lived here or where they reside.
When you cast your ballot this election season, try to think as strategically as Susan, try to be better than those who want to benefit the few, and do your part in continuing to make Charlestown a desirable place to live.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Economic Improvement Commission.
