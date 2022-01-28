I take this opportunity to doff my cap to Susan Cooper, Charlestown Town Councilor for her attention to the needs of her constituency. Last month she proposed and shepherded an ordinance to create the Charlestown Climate Resiliency Commission that will be filled by the end of February. This Commission will be charged with identifying programs and procedures to help Charlestown address sea level rise, salt water intrusion into our water supply, coastline erosion, salt pond degradation, and even wildfires among many other climate-induced problems.
Councilor Cooper had previously implemented a lock box program available to Charlestown residents who are 65 and older or who have special needs or medical disability. It is free for the residents to sign up.
When so much time and effort in local government is devoted to just managing the status quo, it is refreshing to see that there is some outside-the-box thinking going on in Charlestown. Councilor Cooper is one person who encourages improvements in the lifestyle of Charlestown residents.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.