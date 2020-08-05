As we move forward with the upcoming elections, I wanted to express my support for Susan Cooper. Susan is focused on maintaining the natural resources of our town while listening to what our citizens want for our beautiful town. A retired attorney, she has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the communities where she has lived through numerous volunteer activities centered on issues important to citizens (zoning, access to legal services, housing, recreation). We are very fortunate to have Susan running for office in our town and I urge you to support her. We need highly qualified candidates on our Town Council who are willing to devote the substantial time required and who have the analytical skills to assess the impact of various proposals on the town overall.
Julie Carroccia
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Town Council.
