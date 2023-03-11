Residents of Setting Sun Drive have continually sounded the alarm of the dangers regarding parking on Setting Sun Drive near the Cooked Goose restaurant. Yet these calls have continued to fall on deaf ears with the Westerly Town Council. The neighborhood residents want a safe place to live and a safe zone for a neighborhood business to operate.
Who benefits from parking on the strip of real estate located on the west side of Setting Sun Drive from Watch Hill Road to Leeward Drive? The operators of the Cooked Goose should stop opposing their neighbors’ requests for no parking on this section of the street. The operators of the Cooked Goose should want a safe place for their employees and patrons.
Photos submitted to the Westerly Town Council on Dec. 12, 2022, show there is ample parking at the Cooked Goose. On Feb. 23 at 12:10 p.m. a car flipped and landed in the middle of the rear parking lot of the Cooked Goose. The vehicle was observed flipped onto the passenger side with its hazards blinking. This incident should shine a spotlight on the safety concerns that have been raised at various Westerly Town Council meetings since 2017.
Instead of opposing their neighbors the operators of the Cooked Goose should join them in making a safer neighborhood. This benefits all. This can be accomplished by simply changing the existing “3-hour parking” signs to “no parking” signs and modifying the existing ordinance (Chapter 2032 Article VII Chapter 238 Section 238-66 (A), dated Dec. 12, 2022) accordingly. This simple act will save lives.
Luckily no one was injured in this incident, but what about the next time? No one wants to become a statistic. Start here, make the change for a safer neighborhood and be the change that benefits all.
Lynn Monahan
Westerly
The writer is a resident of Setting Sun Drive.
