I am writing this letter in support of Caswell Cooke for state senator from District 38. Although I have always been a member of the Democratic Party, there have been many times I have voted across party lines for a candidate of a different affiliation if I believed that person was the best choice. This is one of those times. I believe Caswell is the best choice to replace Dennis Algiere. Caswell is not an unknown. As a town councilor and executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association he has championed many initiatives that have benefited every section and neighborhood in Westerly, and not just the beaches. If there was a need or an issue, he addressed it. He will bring that sort of leadership and commitment to the State House in working for the people of Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown. Caswell has a proven record of getting things done and during his tenure as a councilor and executive director of the MBA he has established credibility and earned the respect of our state legislators and state officials. As our senator he would never let his own personal political agenda get in the way of the work he would be doing for the towns he represents.
For many years he and I worked together as elected officials. He was on the Town Council and I was on the School Committee. He was a Republican and I was a Democrat. At times we had conflicting viewpoints. However, despite these differences, we were always able to find some middle ground from across the table and respectfully work for what we both believed was in the best interests of the town, the taxpayers and the students. Compromise and respect for others’ opinions are qualities that are sorely missed in today’s politics. Caswell has shown he possesses these qualities and will bring them with him in his role as a state senator.
Lastly, and very importantly, Caswell knows Westerly and the surrounding communities of Charlestown and South Kingstown. He is not a newcomer to the area. He lives in Westerly. His children attend Westerly Schools. He has been a Westerly Town Councilor for 16 years. He is invested in our area. In addition, Caswell is very accessible. You can contact him and he will respond. We have been used to this type of representation with Dennis Algiere and Caswell will continue the tradition and keep the Senate seat in Westerly.
Please support Caswell. He is the right person for the job. With him as our state senator we stand the best chance of getting things done for Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown.
Jim Murano
Westerly
