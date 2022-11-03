I am writing this letter in support of Caswell Cooke for state senator representing District 38. As a citizen of Westerly, I would like to share my reasons as to why Caswell has my vote.
I was born and raised in Westerly. I left for a while, but returned in 2006. I began attending Town Council meetings and that is when Caswell caught my attention. I do not recall the name of the person, or the organization they represented, but a young lady was speaking before the council and was requesting financial support for the nonprofit organization she was a part of. She was almost immediately turned down. It was Caswell that said “wait a minute,” he talked about the good work this organization was doing in the community and how this work was necessary and should be supported by the council. He noted that the young lady was not asking for a lot of money and that the town (at the time) had a surplus in its budget and could afford to provide the financial assistance requested. I was inspired by not only Caswell’s willingness to listen to the speaker, but his willingness to speak up and say “we have the opportunity to help.” I knew that if I ever needed someone in the Town Council to go to bat for me, he would be the person I would approach. And I did.
A few years later, in 2009, the state was calling for budget cuts to DHS, which funds programs that provide services to individuals with disabilities. Having a son on the autistic spectrum who received 30 hours a week of intense services, the news of these budget cuts sent me into a panic. I contacted Caswell to ask if there was anything he or the Town Council could do to help. His immediate response was YES. Caswell met with me and I spoke at a Town Council meeting to ask for support. The Town Council wrote a resolution to the General Assembly opposing budget cuts to providers of rehabilitative services.
Fast forward 11 years later, my son needed a mentor for his senior project. He wanted to advocate for public transportation in Westerly. I could not think of a better person to ask to be his mentor than Caswell. Caswell responded to my request with an eagerness to help. Caswell worked at my son’s pace, but also knew when to push him past his comfort zone. The partnership they developed while working together was incredible. This was an amazing opportunity for my son as he had the opportunity to work with people that could really make this happen. Best of all and most meaningful to me was Caswell presenting my son with his high school diploma at graduation.
Caswell is a passionate member of our community who demonstrates not only a willingness to help, but a determination to make things happen. This is the kind of senator we need for District 38.
Kelly Martin
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.