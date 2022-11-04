Dennis Algiere routinely was able to deliver for Charlestown, South Kingstown and Westerly beyond the average senator; his influence belied our little corner of Rhode Island as compared to larger communities in the north of our state. The District 38 Senate seat is important to our community and the senator will need to partner with Sam Azzinaro, Brian Patrick Kennedy and others to help on issues small and large. For your consideration is one example.
The job of a councilor is obvious to those who attend meetings and vote, maybe a ribbon-cutting and listening to constituents’ concerns. What is not obvious is the work that some councilors engage in and that is networking with regional and state officials to build relationships which can be called upon in times of need. Building and maintaining networks is something that Caswell Cooke does and he readily shared those networks with councilors who came in after him.
During 2018 Caswell was not a councilor but the Rhode Island DEM had a policy that was intended to be a cost-cutting move where trash cans were removed from the beach and plastic bags were handed out with instructions to the beachgoer to haul their trash home for disposal. The policy was an abysmal failure and came to a head in 2018. Trash was strewn about the beach and parking lot and a group of young people formed the Misquamicut Waste Warriors to collect trash and protect our beach. Caswell Cooke was right there helping them clean up. Soon the phones of the councilors began ringing. The message was clear that the town needed to address the issue in some meaningful way. To say Caswell dropped it in the lap of the Council and walked away would be completely false; he worked his long-established network at state DEM, Lt. Gov. McKee, Gov. Raimondo, Reps Azzinaro, Kennedy, Sen. Algiere and anyone else who could help and whose number was in Caswell’s cell phone. A number of both elected and unelected individuals worked to solve a problem by working our networks. In the end the policy was reversed, in the short term with Sen. Algiere providing state funds to dispose of the trash and the town providing dumpsters and today those expenses are back with RIDEM as they should be.
Who will represent our region in the Rhode Island Senate? The two other candidates are fine people and may provide leadership on issues but to have influence on Smith Hill an effective network is an important part, building relationships takes time. The question before us is what happens in the interim while relationships and networks mature? Dennis Algiere is leaving after many years of fine service the choice for this voter is Caswell Cooke, he has been there for our region before and he is ready to be there day one.
Jean Gagnier
Westerly
