As someone who has been a resident and has grown up in the town of Westerly for her whole life I can say that Caswell Cooke has my full support in his race for state Senate in District 38 for Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown.
Over the years I have come to know Caswell personally as not only a mentor but as a role model. During my freshman year of high school I got the pleasure to work for Caswell at the Misquamicut Drive-in. This upcoming summer I will be working there for my fifth year and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Since I got this job and got to work alongside Caswell it has opened many doors for me.
During my senior year, I had to come up with a senior project. While taking the time to come up with a project idea I got talking with Caswell and we came up with the idea to have me work beside and co-plan SpringFest 2022. For this project Caswell agreed to mentor me and teach me what it takes to plan and run a major festival. My time working alongside Caswell was one of the best times I had and I am forever grateful for the experience he has given me.
I think Caswell Cooke is the right choice for District 38 state Senate for Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown because he is driven, hardworking and passionate. I feel Caswell Cooke is the right person for this position.
Elizabeth Miner
Westerly
