My husband, Caswell Cooke Jr., is running for Senate District 38, the seat currently held by Senator Dennis Algiere, who is retiring after 30 years of dedicated service to his district. We will be forever grateful for all the senator has done for the people of Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown.
Many people are aware of Caswell’s decades of dedicated service to the town of Westerly and our area. If you know Caswell personally, you also know that he is kind, incredibly loyal to his family and friends, and has a deep sense of responsibility and duty to his country, his community and his church.
Caswell’s family has deep roots in Westerly, dating back as far as 1865. An only child, he was raised in Westerly by his hardworking single mom who earned her master’s degree in social work while working full-time. Because of his mother’s hard work and dedication, Caswell was able to attend St. Pius X School and Prout High School and eventually Boston University.
In addition to his public service, Caswell is deeply dedicated to Christ Episcopal Church of Westerly and the Chorus of Westerly, a dedication that grew from the strong influence both of these “second families” had on him as a child and as a young adult. He continues to be loyal to and actively involved in both of those organizations today, along with his daughter Maddy, who serves on the altar with him on Sundays and sings in the chorus with her.
Caswell is a longstanding, active member of this community with deep roots here. He has demonstrated his love for and dedication to our community for many years.
Please vote for Caswell Cooke Jr. for Senate District 38 on Nov. 8 so that he can continue to loyally serve our community that he knows and loves so well.
Christine Cooke
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly School Committee.
