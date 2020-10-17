I am seeking re-election to a second four-year term on the Westerly School Committee.
I was elected in 2016 after garnering the highest number of votes among my fellow candidates. In early 2020 I was elected unanimously by my fellow School Committee members to serve as the School Committee’s chairwoman.
Prior to that, I served for three years as co-chairwoman of the former School Building Committee and serve as a member of the current Building Committee.
I am a proud graduate of Westerly High School and have a son and two stepdaughters who are all students at Westerly Middle School.
I hold a bachelor of arts degree in English from Providence College and a master of arts in communications from Emerson College. For my day job, I am the marketing and communications coordinator for Westerly Hospital.
During my tenure on the School Committee, I have demonstrated steady leadership as a committee member, co-chairwoman of the Building Committee and currently as the leader of the School Committee.
I welcome input from the public and I listen to and respect the viewpoints and strengths of all of my colleagues. While we don’t always agree, we now work as a team to respectfully and productively make the important decisions that impact Westerly Public Schools and our community.
I hope to continue to offer my strong leadership skills and serve the community for another four years. I respectfully ask for your vote on Nov. 3.
Christine Cooke
Westerly
The writer is chairwoman of the Westerly School Committee and is running for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.