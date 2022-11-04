Caswell Cooke will passionately and tirelessly promote our community’s interests at the State House. His enthusiasm and commitment translated to actions manifold: Misquamicut’s renaissance since the harrowing days post-Hurricane Sandy; dredging Winnapaug Pond; restoring dune and beach habitats; spearheading creation of the Bradford Preserve; countless COMPLETED road projects, including fixing Canal Street and the installation of the bike path by the state beach; promoting the renovation of our schools. Caswell listens to concerns and drives results, even within the expected cacophony that arises among leaders with different viewpoints. He will do Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown proud. Caswell has my vote for Senate District 38!
Billy Quirk
Westerly
