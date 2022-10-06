I have known Caswell Cooke for nearly 20 years. I worked with him as a member of the Town Council from 2004-08. I represented him as town solicitor when he was sitting on the council from 2010-13. He was still an active member of the council when I served as town manager from 2013-15.
It is from all those perspectives and experiences that I observed Caswell Cooke’s passion about the town and the community. He is dependable and hardworking. He is also affable and approachable. He has a creative approach to challenges and problems that is admirable. He tends to think “outside the box.”
Just one example of such effort is the Misquamicut Festivals. He fought tirelessly for permission from the state and town to bring those spring and fall events to Westerly. He did not take “no” for an answer. He used his powers of persuasion to ultimately succeed. He left the doubters behind.
These are just some of the reasons why I will be voting for Caswell Cooke as my state senator for District 38. I urge you to do the same.
Lastly, Caswell and I have first-hand knowledge of the importance of each and every vote. In 2002, Caswell defeated my bid for election to Town Council by three votes — my recollection is that his lead was reduced to a mere two votes after the recount. (If only my parents had voted for me rather than Caswell!)
Michelle Buck Bauerle
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.