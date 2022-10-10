I want to echo my friend Jim Murano’s endorsement of Caswell Cooke’s candidacy for Rhode Island state Senate.
Caswell, Jim and I worked together in our respective roles for more than 10 years to ensure the town remained financially strong with the full capacity to invest in its physical infrastructure and educational system. With Caswell and Jim, the priority was always to get things done for the citizens of Westerly while setting aside any political differences.
Now, the critical questions for the current Senate candidates are: How well do you know the people of Westerly and what have you done to support them in the past 10-plus years? It’s a fairly easy answer when you consider Caswell’s record of strong leadership on economic development, infrastructure improvement and community involvement.
If accomplishments on behalf of the citizens are the most important part of a leader’s record and resume, Caswell Cooke is clearly the best choice for Rhode Island state Senate in the 38th District.
Dick Smith
Westerly
The writer is a former chairman of the Westerly Board of Finance.
