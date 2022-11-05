I have a statement in regards to Mr. Cooke and why we think people should vote for him!
When we started doing business in Misquamicut, one of the first people to welcome us with a smile on his face was Caswell Cooke. Not only did he welcome us, but he took us in. We are the So-Full Sisters, a food trailer/truck business run by two twin sisters. We immediately became members of the Misquamicut Business Association, where it almost felt like a little family. We knew Caswell had our backs and would be there anytime we needed him/the MBA.
He has our vote not only for the genuine way he cares about the community, but because he has helped to support our extremely small business. In today’s world, that has been hard to find. We looked forward to his visits and saw him weekly either picking up trash or conversing with the locals. He is So-Full sister approved and we are grateful to have him be a part of our little world.
Leah Klatzker
North Scituate
