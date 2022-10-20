I am honored and blessed to have crossed paths with Caswell Cooke Jr. 15 years ago while opening my business. Caswell has been a true friend. He is always willing to help others along his journey. I can reach out to him and have complete confidence that he will always follow through with any request, suggestion or question I may have.
Have you ever thought, “Who should be promoted in a workplace because of experience?” Do you think about the type of person who would be best to fill the shoes of Sen. Dennis Algiere for the state Senate District 38 seat? I believe the person should be someone with the experience, knowledge and passion for our town and surrounding area. Caswell possesses all three attributes. Caswell has a history of success improving our town while on the Westerly Town Council and serving on several boards. When I heard Sen. Algiere was retiring from state Senate District 38 I knew Caswell would be a great fit. Caswell is qualified and will represent South Kingstown, Charlestown and Westerly with enthusiasm and pride.
These are some of the reasons why I am voting Caswell Cooke Jr. for state Senate in the 38th District on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Rebecca Greene
Westerly
