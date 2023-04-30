In her letter titled “2A Rights crowd gets it wrong again” (April 28), Ms. Beverly Conti would do better to look before she leaps. She accuses me of being a MAGA gun supporter, which is true to a certain extent but, I’ll put my support and background in defense of civil rights against her asinine accusation any day of the week! As the chairman of the Charlestown Democratic Town Committee for 12 years back in the 1980s and early ’90s we were the successful plaintiffs in six or seven civil rights cases and other lawsuits in federal and state courts defending the First Amendment and the people’s rights in other cases. People that preach about taking away law-abiding gun owners’ guns to stop the killing are simply wrong.
Why don’t they set up gun-collection sites in high-crime areas in Providence and other cities where guns are used to kill people? Let’s collect all of the guns in those locations and see if the murder rate doesn’t drop. I promise you no one will ever see Ms. Conti or anyone else who are trying to seize the guns of law-abiding citizens because it is all political rhetoric. She claims that kids are the victims of more gunshot wounds than anything else. That’s not true. The last time I checked the CDC didn’t have the exact number of kids that were victims of abortions. However, the numbers that they do have are very close with gunshot wounds, being around 16,500 deaths and abortions around 15,300 and that doesn’t include the numbers that went unreported. The rate of abortion is very high.
As far as my personal politics are concerned, when I enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958 I swore an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States. What I see and hear going on within the current administration in Washington, D.C., gives me pause for great concern, so I am now an unaffiliated voter. I will support the Democrat candidates I like, but I say what I mean and I mean what I say. I don’t have to go down with the ship.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
