The writer Marti Healy once observed, “Every place has its own unique rhythm, and we are either in or out of sync with it.” I love this town. Growing up here in the ’60s and ’70s, Westerly instilled in me an unabashed patriotism, a love of rhythm and blues (thanks Duke and Al), and a “wicked” sense of humor and irony. My grandmother Emily’s family, the Andersons, settled here at the turn of the last century, and I was privileged to roam the woods of Mastuxet Cove and learn from Gran the beauty of nature. After working for 36 years in South Florida, I recently returned, fully appreciative of this town’s familiarity and thankful for the efforts of Mr. Royce and company to revitalize the downtown, especially the United.
Concerning the Town Council’s upcoming public hearing regarding the regulation changes (or zoning text amendments) proposed by the current owners of the Winnapaug Golf Course, I would like to add my two cents’ worth.
First, what was the point of carefully crafting a Comprehensive Plan for the town if shortly afterwards changes are already being considered? That seriously does not make sense.
Secondly, have the council members sincerely pondered all possible ramifications of such zoning text amendments on the surrounding communities, the local ecosystems, and overall quality of life for those who call this area home?
Thirdly, does not the proposed locations of villas and housing in close proximity to the airport’s runway and also in the middle of the course raise red flags about the logistical sense of the overall project?
During my three-and-a-half decades down in south Florida I witnessed firsthand the disquieting effects of overdevelopment. I sincerely hope our esteemed council members carefully think about the full implications and potential fallout of their votes next month. Thank you for considering my concerns.
David Winans
Westerly
(0) comments
