We love Charlestown.
We can be very proud of our town. The last 12 to 14 years have been good, with elected representatives endorsed by the Charlestown Citizens Alliance prominent. The town has had stable government, open space preserved, some affordable housing created, civil discourse promoted, threats averted and taxes kept low. This has led to some complacency among residents quite happy to leave the business of the town in able hands. Social media has caused tempers to run high on certain issues which are often not fully understood. More is at stake than a few temporary hot issues.
There are those who would block the acquisition of open space and speak of firing people, including dedicated staff, without proof or without truly disclosing their motives. Our excellent town planner, administrator and lawyers are highly regarded in their professions. Along with other very competent staff the town is well run, but this also does not happen without support. Their jobs are vulnerable as councilors can fire some of them as some of the Charlestown Residents United candidates have voiced. This also happened when Mr. Mageau was councilor in 2006-08, firing worthy personnel and making Charlestown the laughingstock of the state with his belligerent behavior.
A steadfast Town Council and strong Planning Commission can stand against changing regulations that would adversely affect this town, such as candidate Mr. Serra threatening to delete the groundwater protection overlay. Blocking open space acquisitions and protesting a Conservation Cluster Subdivision ordinance as Deb Carney and Grace Klinger have done is not preserving our “rural character.” Owners have a right to develop land but we can ameliorate the effects. To preserve all that is dear, your vote is crucial.
Vote Walter Mahony, Lisa St. Godard and Carol Mossa for Planning Commission and Joshua Vallee, Susan Cooper, Peter Gardner, Ann Owen and David Wilkinson for Town Council.
Before “revitalizing Route 1” and making Charlestown less “unfriendly to business,” as CRU claims, standards and uses should be in place to prevent unsightly or excessive development or degradation of resources.
Despite social media disputes, 92% of residents had positive ratings for the safety and the overall image of Charlestown according to the recent town survey. There is confusing information often intended to rile you up. The recent town survey was done by a reputable company (Polco’s National Research Center), selected by the council composed of CCA and CRU members, both of which contributed to the questions, had a statistically 95% confidence level in the results that can be seen in their entirety on the town’s website. 94% said the overall quality of life was excellent or good, as a place to live, raise children, retire, visit and enjoy its rural character and open space. A council should respect these results and wishes of the majority, in this case over 80% and more, for protecting the environment, keeping taxes low; not commercializing Ninigret Park (69%). These are the bigger questions you should consider. Vote CCA.
Frances Topping
Charlestown
The writer is vice-chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
